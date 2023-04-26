Hyderabad: Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been rumoured to be dating one another for quite some time now. Despite the fact that they have not made the purported connection public, Vijay's co-star, actor Gulshan Devaiah offered a hint when he teased him about Tamannaah in a recent post shared by Vijay on his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a teaser video of his forthcoming series Dahaad with a caption that read, "Here's a sneak peak into Dahaad! #DahaadOnPrime, Trailer out on May 3." Many fans flocked to the comment section and spoke about the show, however, actor Gulshan Devaiah made all his way to the comment section just to tease Vijay.

He wrote, "Meri Tammannah toh tu tha … achcha dhokha Diya hai tune mujhe. Thank god meri izzat nai luti.. nai toh .. hey ramMeri Tammannah toh tu tha … achcha dhokha Diya hai tune mujhe. Thank god meri izzat nai luti.. nai toh .. hey ram. (You were my wish ... You have betrayed me well. Thank God you didn't loot my respect.. Isn't it .. Oh Lord Rama.)

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha's OTT debut Dahaad has her playing a tough cop on a mission, watch video

Even though Vijay has not yet reacted to Gulshan's remark, many of his followers have double-tapped the amusing statement. Meanwhile, director Zoya Akhtar, who is also a creator of the series, left a smiley face and a love emoji in the comment section.

Speaking about the series, Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha as a police officer who takes up a gruesome murder case. The series also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. According to the teaser, the series will centre on the suspected murders of 27 women, without any complaints or witnesses, as one lady takes action to stop the crime and bring justice.