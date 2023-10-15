Meet Shakti Shetty aka Deepika Padukone from Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again
Published: 6 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone, who is basking in the rave reviews for her cameo in Jawan, has moved on to her next venture. The actor on Sunday dropped her first look from Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial venture Singham Again. Deepika will be seen playing Shakti Shetty in the film which is headlined by Ajay Devgn.
