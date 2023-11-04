Hyderabad: Fresh off the success of his recent venture Jawan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming release, Dunki. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, boasts a star-studded cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. The makers had previously treated fans to a glimpse of the movie with Dunki Drop 1 and now SRK took to social media to share new posters of the film teasing "bahot kuch share karna baaki hai."

King Khan and team Dunki have taken the excitement up a notch by revealing two new posters for the film. In the first poster, Shah Rukh Khan sports a dashing look, donning sunglasses that add to his intriguing persona. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu also make a captivating appearance in the poster, exuding simplicity and charm. The second poster showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in a desert setting, their expressions tinged with curiosity, sparking fans' interest in the film's storyline.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan shared these enticing posters on his social media account, leaving fans eager for more. He cryptically stated they look just as Dunki helmer Rajkumar Hirani had envisioned and there's much more to reveal about them. Sharing new posters of Dunki, SRK wrote, "Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne 'Ullu ke patthon' ko imagine kiya tha….Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai…"