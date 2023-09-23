Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming action film Animal on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of actor Rashmika Mandanna. After unveiling first look posters of Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor from the gangster drama, the makers have now treated fans to Rashmika's character poster from the highly anticipated film.

Taking to social media, T-Series Films, the banner behind Animal, shared Rashmika's poster on Instagram alongside a caption that reads, "Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali!" In the poster, Rashmika is seen donning a maroon and cream-colored saree. With a mangal sutra and red tika on the forehead, the actor is captured against a light bokeh.

On Thursday, team Animal dropped an intriguing first look poster of Anil Kapoor. In the poster, Anil was seen sitting on a chair with a bandage on his chest while a serious expression on his face added to the intrigue. In the film, Anil will be essaying the role of Balbir Singh.