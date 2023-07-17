Hyderabad: Telugu actor Meenakshii Chaudhary has officially joined the cast of Mahesh Babu-starring movie Guntur Kaaram. Meenakshii has recently revealed that she is a part of Guntur Kaaram and has also completed the first shooting schedule for the film. She will be essaying the role of second lead that was initially intended for Sreeleela.

As reported earlier, Meenakshii has been welcomed on board by the makers as the second lead while Sreeleela will take on Pooja Hegde's role in the movie. Meenakshii affirmed her casting in the film at a promotional event of her upcoming bilingual film Hatya. When quizzed about Guntur Kaaram, the actor said, "I have always been a big fan of Mahesh Babu Garu. We just wrapped up the first schedule and my first day's first shot was with Mahesh Babu Garu. I was beyond grateful."

For unversed, Meenakshii began her modeling career and won the title of Miss Grand International 2018 as the first runner-up. In 2021, she made her acting debut in the Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. She also portrayed the lead female in HIT 2 alongside Adivi Sesh and in Khiladi opposite Ravi Teja. Guntur Kaaram will be her fourth movie in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after a decade. The actor and director duo earlier delivered box-office successes like Athadu and an average Khaleja. Guntur Kaaram's music is composed by Thaman S. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, and Mahesh Achanta among others. It is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.