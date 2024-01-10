Hyderabad: Today, as Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 50th birthday, Siddharth Anand, the director of the upcoming film Fighter, penned a heartfelt message to wish him well. Sharing some pictures from the movie's set, Siddharth expressed gratitude for their decade-long journey together.

Fighter marks the third partnership between Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand. Their previous collaborations, including "Bang Bang!" in 2014 and the 2019 blockbuster WAR alongside Tiger Shroff, have been widely acclaimed. Their upcoming movie is highly anticipated, showcasing the courage and dedication of Indian Air Force warriors, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

Hrithik's camaraderie with Siddharth Anand dates back a decade, as evidenced by his recent acknowledgment commemorating their fruitful collaborations. Their bond has flourished through their creative endeavors, from rooftops in Shimla during Bang Bang! to the imminent flight into the blue skies with Fighter.