MASSIVE FIRE ENGULFS MAJOR PORTIONS OF PAWAN KALYANS HARI HARA VEERA MALLU SETS

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring South star Pawan Kalyan has hit an unforeseen hitch. A major fire broke out on the set of Pawan Kalyan's historical drama. The tragedy occurred on Sunday midnight at the gigantic film set established at Beerampet, Dundigul.

Fortunately, no one was present on the sets. According to sources, Dundigul police have filed a case and are conducting an investigation. According to reports, a large chunk of the film set was destroyed by fire, resulting in a substantial loss for AM Ratnam's Mega Surya Production.

Responding quickly, the firefighters were able to reduce the severity of the fire and extinguish the flames. Social internet has been flooded with videos of the venue's set remnants. The team is yet to issue a formal statement about the incident.

The event will also cause a delay in the film's production because a new set would have to be built from scratch now. The pan-Indian action picture was claimed to be nearing the end of its production. According to reports, the event occurred just as the final filming schedule was about to end.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi fame, will be released in many languages across India. The film was supposed to be released in October, but due to the mishap, the release date may be pushed back. In addition to Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agarwal and Bobby Deol play important parts in the film.

Pawan Kalyan intends to complete all of his film commitments quickly in order to prepare for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is filming his other film, Bro.

