Hyderabad: Fans of the Malayalam screen icon, Mohanlal, have long been eagerly anticipating updates about his directorial debut film, Barroz. The excitement has reached its peak as the actor-turned-director recently shared a major update about the project.

Taking to social media, Mohanlal shared Barroz will arrive in cinemas on March 28, 2024. "Here's an official announcement to mark your calendars – "Barroz" is coming to cinemas on 28th March 2024! Don't miss out on what's next," wrote the superstar on X, formerly Twitter.

Barroz is an upcoming Malayalam-language fantasy film, representing Mohanlal's first foray into directing. The screenplay for the film is an adaptation of the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by Jijo Punnoose. In a captivating twist, Mohanlal himself steps into the title role, supported by a talented cast that includes Maya, Sara Vega, Tuhin Menon, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, and Guru Somasundaram in other pivotal roles.

The narrative of Barroz revolves around its eponymous character, a guardian entrusted with the protection of Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for over four centuries. Barroz's sole responsibility is to pass this wealth on to a true descendant of da Gama. With this intriguing premise, the film promises to be a captivating and distinctive addition to the sexagenarian superstar.

For Barroz, Mohanlal tapped Hollywood composer Mark Kilian, renowned for his work on films like Deep Blue Sea 3 and Pitch Perfect, who will be orchestrating the film's musical score. Notably, Barroz, also produced by Mohanlal, will be presented in 3D, adding an extra layer of excitement for the audience. The shooting for the film concluded earlier this year.

With this latest update, Barroz has ignited substantial anticipation, firmly establishing itself as one of the most eagerly awaited releases in Mollywood.