Hyderabad: Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar has passed on March 24. Sarkar was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically. He passed away in a hospital at 3:30 am. Around 3 am, Sarkar was rushed to the hospital as his condition deteriorated. The multi-hyphenated filmmaker carved a niche for himself in the advertising field before he moved to films as an editor for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

The National Award-winning director began his career in the advertising industry. After a 17-year-long sting in advertising, Sarkar entered filmdom with Parineeta in 2005. But, before that, he also earned a name for himself as one of the leading music video directors in the 90s.

Prominent music videos churned out by Sarkar include Shubha Mudgal's Ab Ke Saawan, Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti and Bhupen Hazarika's Ganga. He also worked with Euphoria and delivered superhit music videos like Dhoom Pichak Dhoom and Maaeri. All these songs have Sarkar's signature visual appeal and storytelling written all over it.

The 68-year-old director had helmed critically acclaimed films such as Parineeta and Laga Chunari Mein Daag. While his debut film is said to have a lukewarm chatter before its release, the film, however, turned out to be a successful debut for Sarkar. The filmmaker also won National Film Award in the Best Debut Film of a Director category for Parineeta.

He also churned out women-centric films like Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani and Helicopter Eela headlined by Kajol. His last outing as director is the 2020 released web series Duranga which starred Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami in the lead. Sarkar's upcoming directorial Noti Binodini was announced with Kangana Ranaut. The film is a biopic on legendary Bengali theatre actor Binodini Dasi.

Sarkar's last rites will be helmed at Santacruz crematorium around 4 pm today. His demise has left the film fraternity shocked.