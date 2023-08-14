Mumbai: And the wait is finally over. Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming film has been titled Operation Valentine and will arrive in cinema halls on December 8, the makers announced Monday. The project, billed as "India's biggest Air Force action film", is inspired by true events and is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film, which also marks Tej's foray into the Hindi film industry. Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Written by Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

Marking the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, the actor in Operation Valentine will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot, while Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer. On Monday, Varun took to Instagram and shared the film's poster. "On the 8th of December 2023, Hear the roar of India as it echoes across the skies #OperationValentine," he captioned the post.

The update has left fans excited. "Can't wait for this blockbuster," a social media user commented. "Wow. It looks interesting," another one wrote. This is Manushi's second film after appearing as Sanyogita in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which released in the year 2022.

Chhillar bagged a three-picture agreement with Yash Raj Films, and her second project is named The Great Indian Family, a comedy directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and financed by the banner, in which she will star alongside Vicky Kaushal. She will also appear in Dinesh Vijan's Tehran with John Abraham. (With agency inputs)

