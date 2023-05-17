MANUSHI CHHILLAR SLAYS IN WHITE GOWN AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2023

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant Manushi Chhillar on Tuesday made a grand appearance on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Manushi looked like a real-life princess in her extravagant gown, which included a white lace bodice and matching trail that swept the floor behind her.

Manushi was adorned in a white gown by Fovari for her debut at Cannes. Along with her beautiful dreamy gown, the actor added drama with strappy neon heels. She completed the look with a spectacular necklace. Taking to Instagram, a fan commented on Manushi's look, "Looking like a dream girl in that white gown." Another commented, "Omg soooo stunning, love the dress and you!!"

Earlier, videos of Manushi Chhillar departing for the Cannes Film Festival 2023 from Mumbai airport surfaced online. In the videos shared by paparazzi accounts on social media, Manushi could be seen donning blue jeans, a white tank top, and brown boots. The actor also posed for paparazzi at the airport.

Also read: Debutantes Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar jet off for Cannes 2023

Manushi earned the title of Miss World in 2017 and made her acting debut in 2022 alongside Akshay Kumar in the action drama Samrat Prithviraj, helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. In the movie, she portrayed the role of Princess Sanyogita, Prithviraj's wife. She will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed comedy The Great Indian Family. Manushi is also a part of the upcoming action thriller movie Tehran. The film which also stars John Abraham in the lead role, is set for release later this year.