Mansoor Ali Khan to file defamation case against Trisha, Khushbu Sundar and Chiranjeevi
Published: 39 minutes ago
Chennai: Mansoor Ali Khan remains embroiled in a controversy stemming from comments made about his Leo co-star, Trisha, during a recent press conference. Despite offering an apology for his remarks, Mansoor has announced plans to pursue a defamation case against Trisha, BJP leader and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar, and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi.
A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen…— Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023
In a statement released by his team on Sunday, Mansoor Ali Khan outlined his intention to file the defamation case, revealing his decision to take legal action through his lawyer, Guru Dhananjeyan. He also revealed that he has submitted the original video of the contentious press conference held on November 11, 2023, citing alterations in the circulating online video that misrepresented his comments about Trisha. Khan mentioned his plan to file the case with additional evidence.
My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2023
The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.…
Trisha responded on social media on November 18, condemning Mansoor's remarks as "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste," vowing not to collaborate with him in the future. Her stance garnered support from a slew of celebrities, including Khushbu, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, Chiranjeevi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthik Subbaraj and more, who stood in solidarity with Trisha.
As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset…— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 19, 2023
Subsequently, following a complaint by the National Commission for Women, an FIR was registered against Khan at the Thousand Light All Women Police Station in Chennai. During the police inquiry, Khan expressed regret for deeply upsetting Trisha with his comment, seeking her forgiveness and acknowledging her as a colleague in the film industry. This apology came after initially refusing to apologize and claiming his remark had been misinterpreted.
The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws.Such remarks normalize…— NCW (@NCWIndia) November 20, 2023
Trisha, on Friday, acknowledged Mansoor Ali Khan's apology for the sexist comment, although the police complaint against him remained active. Her response on social media hinted at forgiveness without directly addressing Khan's apology.
On November 19, 2023, the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam, strongly condemned Khan's comments against Trisha Krishnan, demanding a public apology. The SIAA criticized Khan's remarks, labeling them objectionable and disrespectful, not only towards Trisha Krishnan but also towards other actresses, Khushbu and Roja.
