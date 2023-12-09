MANSOOR ALI KHAN SUES TRISHA KHUSHBU SUNDAR AND CHIRANJEEVI SEEKS RS 1 CRORE FROM EACH IN DEFAMATION DAMAGES

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor Mansoor Ali Khan recently initiated legal action against Trisha Krishnan, BJP leader and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar, and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. Alleging defamatory remarks on a social media platform, Khan is seeking Rs 1 crore in damages from each of them, claiming their statements harmed his reputation.

In his application, Khan asserted that these individuals made damaging statements about him without verifying the facts. He clarified that his comments were not directed personally at anyone but merely discussed the decline of negative character portrayals in films.

The application read, "I submit that I have not uttered any wrong statement against any persons personally, but merely had commented on the negative shades I had played, which has off-late become a vanishing trend and no personal comments had ever been made about the defendant or any other woman in particular."

This legal dispute stems from Khan's previous controversial remarks about his Leo co-star, Trisha, which he later apologized for. Trisha responded strongly, labeling Khan's comments as sexist and disrespectful, announcing her decision to refrain from working with him in the future. Khushbu and Chiranjeevi were among several other prominent personalities who extended support to Trisha.

Following a complaint by the National Commission for Women, the police became involved, leading to Khan expressing regret and seeking forgiveness from Trisha during investigation. Initially hesitant to apologize, Khan claimed his statement was misconstrued.