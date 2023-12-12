MANSOOR ALI KHAN SLAMMED BY MADRAS HIGH COURT FOR FILING DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST TRISHA CHIRANJEEVI AND KHUSHBU SUNDAR

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been reprimanded by the Madras High Court for demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore from Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu Sundar. Alleging that the trio had publicly defamed him without verifying his statement on Trisha, the actor's plea was reviewed on Monday, resulting in a strong rebuke.

Justice N Sathish Kumar was perplexed as to why Mansoor, rather than Trisha, was filing defamation suits. "Did he issue an unconditional apology solely to avoid arrest? In fact, Trisha should have initiated the lawsuit for damages. On what grounds has he moved it?" the court questioned, urging Mansoor's counsel to advise him on how to behave in public. The judge further instructed Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu to respond to the lawsuit.

Mansoor claimed that he had not uttered anything derogatory about any individual. His petition stated that he had simply commented on the negative roles he had previously portrayed. He asserted that he had not made any personal remarks about Trisha or any other women in his statement. However, the judge criticized Mansoor for consistently being embroiled in controversies.

The actor's legal counsel submitted the complete interview footage where the alleged statement was made by the actor. The court adjourned the case until December 22, while requesting Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu to provide their statements. The 62-year-old actor landed himself in the controversy when he expressed disappointment in an interview regarding the absence of exploitative scenes with Trisha in the movie Leo. Trisha swore never to collaborate with the actor again, while Chiranjeevi and Khushbu criticized him on social media.