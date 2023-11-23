MANSOOR ALI KHAN MOVES CHENNAI COURT FOR ANTICIPATORY BAIL OVER DEROGATORY REMARKS AGAINST TRISHA KRISHNAN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan moved an anticipatory bail at the principal sessions court in Chennai on Thursday, a day after receiving a notice from the All Women Police, Thousand Lights. This notice required him to appear for an inquiry regarding a case filed against him for his alleged derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan. Mansoor, renowned for his villainous roles in Tamil cinema, was requested to present himself before the police at 11.30 am today.

The All Women Police, Thousand Lights had charged the Pottu actor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The police stated that a visual of the actor's inappropriate comments during a conversation with the media aimed to insult the modesty of women.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan, who had acted in over 100 movies, went viral on social media. In the video, he stated, "When I heard that I would be acting with Trisha in the movie Leo, I thought there would be a bedroom scene. I wished to carry her to the bedroom like I have done with other actresses in several films. I have performed numerous rape scenes with other actresses."

Responding to his statement, Trisha Krishnan publicly called him out and announced her refusal to work with Mansoor Ali Khan in the future. Following this, several prominent figures from the Tamil and Telugu film industry condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks. Furthermore, the National Commission for Women (NCW) directed the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged derogatory comments about Trisha. The women's panel took suo moto cognizance of the matter.