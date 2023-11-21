MANSOOR ALI KHAN HITS BACK AT SIAA REJECTS APOLOGY DEMAND OVER REMARKS ON TRISHA

Hyderabad: Mansoor Ali Khan has responded to the recent controversy regarding his statements about his co-star Trisha Krishnan, stating that he did not intend any offense towards her and criticising the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam, for their actions without seeking his explanation. Khan mentioned that he cannot offer an apology regarding this matter.

The SIAA, on the other hand, strongly denounced Khan's remarks as sexist and disrespectful towards Trisha and other actresses. They demanded a public apology and considered temporarily suspending Khan's membership until an apology was issued.

Despite the demand for an apology, Khan expressed reluctance and criticized the SIAA for what he deemed a significant error on their part. He urged them to retract the actions taken against him.

Addressing the media in Chennai on Tuesday, Khan reiterated that he did not speak ill of Trisha and instead praised her. He expressed dissatisfaction with the SIAA's decision, claiming that they should have sought clarification from him before taking action. Khan firmly asserted his stance, stating that he was not one to apologize and hinted at potential repercussions if the situation escalated.

During the press conference, Khan also questioned the actors' association's understanding of certain cinematic nuances and also took a swipe at the National Commission for Women for what he perceived as selective action regarding similar incidents in the past.

He demanded the withdrawal of the statement made by the Actors' Association within a specific timeframe, indicating his intention to respond subsequently. Khan reiterated his stance of praising Trisha and denied speaking negatively about any individual.

SIAA President M Nasser emphasised Khan's responsibility to apologise publicly to the actresses involved, stating the association's unwavering support for them. The forum condemned Khan's comments as disrespectful and condemned his sexist remarks purportedly made in the name of comedy.

Trisha Krishnan, in a strong social media statement, criticized Khan's comments as sexist, disrespectful, and repulsive. The controversy arose in connection with their collaboration in the recent hit movie Leo. Trisha's condemnation prompted various celebrities, including Actor and BJP functionary Khushbu Sundar, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, superstar Chiranjeevi, CEO of AGS Cinemas Archana Kalpathi, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, director Karthik Subbaraj, to support her and denounce Khan's behaviour.

In response to the backlash, Khan defended himself in a statement, asserting his longstanding respect for actresses and attributing the controversy to 'vested interests' misrepresenting his comments.