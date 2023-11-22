MANSOOR ALI KHAN BOOKED FOR CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS AGAINST TRISHA

Chennai: Actor Mansoor Ali Khan faced legal action due to his controversial and derogatory comments directed at Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. The Chennai city police initiated action following the circulation of a video clip across social media platforms, portraying Khan making inappropriate remarks about Trisha. The insensitive comments were related to his expectations of filming intimate scenes with her in the movie Leo, expressing disappointment at their absence.

The situation escalated when Trisha Krishnan responded assertively. She condemned Khan's remarks vehemently, characterizing them as sexist, disrespectful, and a stark display of misogyny. Trisha firmly declared her refusal to share any screen space with Khan in the future. Her response resonated widely, drawing attention not only within the film fraternity but also from the general public.

The National Commission for Women intervened upon witnessing the video, promptly issuing directives to the Tamil Nadu police. They urged the authorities to register a case against Mansoor Ali Khan under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, specifically Sections 354A (pertaining to sexual harassment) and 509 (addressing acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman).

Mansoor Ali Khan, known for portraying antagonistic roles in Tamil cinema for more than three decades, attempted to justify his comments. He cited his previous on-screen experiences involving such scenes and his anticipation of similar sequences with Trisha in Leo. Despite his attempts to explain his perspective, Trisha remained resolute in her condemnation of Khan's statements, emphasizing the negative impact of such attitudes on the industry's reputation and society at large.

Following the directives from the National Commission for Women, a formal case was registered against Mansoor Ali Khan under Sections 354A and 509 at the Thousand Lights Police Station in Chennai. The police are currently engaged in the investigative process.