Hyderabad Mangal Dhillon of Junoon and Buniyaad fame succumbed to cancer on Sunday He had been receiving treatment at a Ludhiana hospital for some time but his condition became grave a few days ago Actor Mita Vashishth posted the news on Instagram writing Mangal Singh Dhillon left at 130 am to return homemay the rain shower upon him peace and joy as he makes his way to the Divine Source from which we all have come Aum Shanti Wahe Guru SatnamMeanwhile Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his sympathies on Twitter The tweet read Saddened to learn of the death of noted actor writer director and producer of Punjabi cinema Mr Mangal Dhillon It s a huge blow to the Indian film industry Many people will miss his fascinating voice and theatrical performances My sincere condolences go out to the bereaved family friends and admirers he added Dhillon who was from Faridkot in Punjab had built a name for himself in the worlds of film and television He did commercial voiceover in New Delhi and Mumbai for a few years as well as Doordarshan and radio dramas Mangal Dhillon worked in both the television and film industriesHe first appeared as Lubhaya Ram in the 1986 television series Buniyaad and then as an advocate in the 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang starring Rekha He went on to feature in several more films before returning to television with Junoon in 1993 in which he played Sumer Rajvansh He also portrayed Akbar in the 2000 television series NoorjahanSwarg Yahan Pyar Ka Devta Ranbhoomi Narak Yahan Vishwatma Dil Tera Aashiq and Train to Pakistan were some of his prominent films He also appeared in Fardeen Khan s 2003 film Janasheen