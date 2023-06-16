MAN BEATEN UP OUTSIDE HYDERABAD THEATRE FOR CRITICISING PRABHAS ADIPURUSH

Hyderabad: Adipurush is released in theatres, and while the Om Raut film has received mixed reviews so far, with some applauding it and others critiquing its visual effects, one specific incident in Hyderabad descended into violence. In a video that has surfaced online, one of the audience members is seen speaking to the press gathering outside a cinema hall in Hyderabad. When he gave his opinions on the movie, the crowd around him began beating him up.

In the viral video, the man in heard saying in Telugu, "They kept all the monsters from the play station games in this one. There is nothing except for Hanuman, background score, and some 3D shots here and there." When asked about the performance of Prabhas as Raghav, he said, "Absolutely doesn't suit, in the get-up. In Baahubali, he was like a king and there was a royalty. Seeing the royalty in that, they chose him for this role. Om Raut did not show Prabhas properly." Following that, the people around him swarmed him, and he eventually needed to be rescued.

Man beaten up outside Hyderabad theatre after he criticizes Adipurush

The visual effects of Adipurush drew criticism right from the time when the makers unveiled its first teaser. Since there was a big backlash over CGI, the makers of the movie delayed its release but based on the responses of many fans who have been sharing their opinions on social media, it appears that the film's VFX department has come under scrutiny.

Adipurush, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is Om Raut's adaptation of Ramayana. The movie is aiming for a global box office opening of at least Rs 100 crore.