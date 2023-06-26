Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran, a Malayalam actor, got injured in a car accident on the set of his film Vilayath Buddha. According to reports, the actor will have to undergo keyhole surgery on his leg. Following the accident, physicians have advised him to take a few weeks off from work to fully recover.

During the accident, the Kaduva actor was filming a fight sequence on the set of the film in Marayur. After the freak accident, he was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kochi, where he will undergo surgery on Monday morning. The specifics of the accident are yet to be released.

Prior to this, Tamil actors Vishal and Vijay Antony were involved in accidents in their respective films and managed to recover successfully. The numerous mishaps on film sets have generated concerns about the safety procedures implemented by production companies.

Meanwhile, the filming of Vilayath Buddha will be put on hold as Prithviraj will have to take rest for a few months. The film, directed by Jayan Nambiyar, is about a feud between two main characters over ownership of a sandalwood tree. In addition to Prithviraj, Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan play important roles in the film.

In addition to Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj will appear in Prabhas' forthcoming film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The Malayalam star plays an antagonist in the film, which is currently one of Telugu's most anticipated releases. The film will hit theatres on September 28.

Also read: HBD Mohanlal: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares L2-Empuraan poster, Mammootty and others pen heartfelt wishes for Lalettan