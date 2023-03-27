Hyderabad: Innocent, a renowned Malayalam actor and former Member of Parliament passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Kerala's Kochi. After learning about the unfortunate incident, several celebrities expressed their sorrow for the late actor's death on their social media handles. The cancer survivor actor was apparently not feeling well for a while before being hospitalized on March 3 for respiratory issues.

Saddened by his death, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter handle and posted the late actor's photo with a caption that read, "End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent." Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan posted a few images of himself with the deceased actor and wrote a heartfelt letter.

According to a statement from Kochi's VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Innocent passed away at 10:30 pm on Sunday. He was born in Inrinjalakuda in 1948 and made his acting debut in the 1972 film Nrityashala, which starred Prem Nazir and Jayabharathi. The actor, who had done over 700 Malayalam films in a career that spanned over five decades, was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2022 film Kaduva. He is regarded as one of Malayalam cinema's top comedians and has also played villainous roles.

He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF). From 2003 to 2018, he served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), a guild of Malayalam artists. In addition to writing for periodicals and newspapers, he has also written books based on his memories.