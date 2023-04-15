MALAVIKA MOHANAN STUNS IN TRADITIONAL KASAVU SAREE AS SHE EXTENDS VISHU GREETINGS

Hyderabad Vishu is the time to deck up put on beautiful attires and celebrate with friends and family Actor Malavika Mohanan who is known for her outstanding fashion choices loves treating her fans with pictures of herself in voguish outfits On the occasion of Vishu which is marked as the Hindu new year in Kerala Malavika Mohanan however decided to wear a traditional kasavu saree The actor took to her social media handle and shared several pictures donning a white saree Keeping it simple and beautiful she wore a few golden bangles a pair of danglers and completed her look with a small black bindi Sharing the pictures Malavika wrote Happy Vishu everyone It s that one day in the year where I get to wear a traditional kasavu saree without it feeling out of context and maybe because I hardly get to do it is why I sway in the direction of always donning a classic one and nothing too sartorially adventurous She further wrote I wear it with jewelry strictly borrowed from mom s closet because she has the most beautiful gold jhumkis amp traditional temple jewelry and ours seems to be the generation that has a general disdain for accumulation of gold jewelryor is it just me Anyway I digress Also read Malavika Mohanan tosses bold affair in a breezy outfit So coming back to Vishu and all things Malayali here are some pictures of me in a lovely palace estate in Kerala with the most beautiful corridors amp the most stunning old trees which feed right into my nostalgia trip of my Malayali roots amp strangely makes me feel at home even though its the first time Ive visited this place Ok Time for some payasam now So talk to youll soon and hope you had your fill of sadhya today too she wrote On the work front Malavika will next be seen in Maruthi s Raja Deluxe alongside Prabhas The movie is expected to feature three leading ladies including Malavika Mohanan Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar Malavika was last seen in Malayalam film Christy helmed by Pa Ranjith The movie also features Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvottu among others