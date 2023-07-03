MALAVIKA MOHANAN DROPS PICTURES OF A LOVE AFFAIR FROM THANGALAAN SET IN MADURAI

Hyderabad: Malavika Mohanan is currently busy shooting for her upcoming flick Thangalaan in Madurai. The actor keeps herself active on social media and shares regular updates with fans about her work and personal life. In line with her offscreen presence, the Malayalam actor dropped a slew of pictures on her official Instagram handle, giving fans a sneak peek of Madurai skies.

Sharing the pictures, the Beyond The Clouds actor wrote: "Madurai and its sky : A love affair 💕 (No.4 is a time-lapse taken post our shoot one evening when the sky was romancing a gorgeous incessant thunderstorm against the backdrop of the most magnificent rocks♥️) #ThangalaanDays." As evidenced from the caption, the actor is mesmerised by the beautiful sky, sunset, mountains, and thunderstorms.

The actor is enjoying nature at its finest. She even shared a time-lapse video of thunder and lightning reportedly from her film set after her shoot was over. The postcard worthy pictures drew love comments from her fans on social media. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote: "Beautiful nature🌿🍃🌿🍃🌿🍃 beautiful you... See you in films very very soonnn @malavikamohanan_ 🔥"

Another one wrote: "Welcome to my naive place Madurai." Another fan commented: "Wow what a beautiful post. Enjoy."

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan is currently filming for the Pa Ranjith-directed movie Thangalaan, in which she has a significant part. It has been taking the actor 2 to 3 hours to get ready for her role, as evidenced by an earlier picture she provided from the set.

