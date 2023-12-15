Malaikottai Vaaliban song Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil: First single from Mohanlal's period action drama out now
Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal unveiled the debut single Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil from his upcoming film, Malaikottai Vaaliban. Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the upcoming film is a period action drama. Sung by Shreekumar Vakkiyil and Abhaya Hiranmayi, Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil is a musical composition by Prashant Pillai with lyrics by P.S Rafeeque.
First to be out from Malaikottai Vaaliban album, the song Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil, encapsulates a slow romantic ballad, delicately portraying the essence of a blossoming romance amidst stolen glances and affectionate moments, all within the company of others. Lasting 3 minutes and 54 seconds, this melodious piece unfolds against the backdrop of nightfall, with stars illuminating the sky, creating a deeply romantic ambiance. While the pair remains oblivious to their unseen observers, viewers witness Mohanlal's character keenly observes the unfolding love story.
Earlier this month, the film's makers also released a teaser for Malaikottai Vaaliban, commencing with a voice-over stating, "What you have seen is the truth, what you have seen is a lie." Speculations suggest Mohanlal might portray a magician or an illusionist in the film.
Earlier, director Lijo Jose Pellissery shared insights about the film, mentioning that the core concept for Malaikottai Vaaliban started brewing within him a few years ago and later evolved into a comprehensive storyline. Collaborating with writer P.S Rafeeque expanded the cinematic universe, leading to the realization that Mohanlal was the perfect fit for the role.
Penned by P.S Rafeeque, known for his work in Lijo's previous movies like Nayakan and Amen, Malaikottai Vaaliban is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film will be simultaneously dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, as both films aim to capitalize on the Republic Day long weekend.
