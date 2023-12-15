Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal unveiled the debut single Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil from his upcoming film, Malaikottai Vaaliban. Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the upcoming film is a period action drama. Sung by Shreekumar Vakkiyil and Abhaya Hiranmayi, Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil is a musical composition by Prashant Pillai with lyrics by P.S Rafeeque.

First to be out from Malaikottai Vaaliban album, the song Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil, encapsulates a slow romantic ballad, delicately portraying the essence of a blossoming romance amidst stolen glances and affectionate moments, all within the company of others. Lasting 3 minutes and 54 seconds, this melodious piece unfolds against the backdrop of nightfall, with stars illuminating the sky, creating a deeply romantic ambiance. While the pair remains oblivious to their unseen observers, viewers witness Mohanlal's character keenly observes the unfolding love story.

Earlier this month, the film's makers also released a teaser for Malaikottai Vaaliban, commencing with a voice-over stating, "What you have seen is the truth, what you have seen is a lie." Speculations suggest Mohanlal might portray a magician or an illusionist in the film.

Earlier, director Lijo Jose Pellissery shared insights about the film, mentioning that the core concept for Malaikottai Vaaliban started brewing within him a few years ago and later evolved into a comprehensive storyline. Collaborating with writer P.S Rafeeque expanded the cinematic universe, leading to the realization that Mohanlal was the perfect fit for the role.