Hyderabad: Malaika Arora hardly fails to impress her fans with her flawless style and glitzy looks. The actor was recently on vacation with her close friends in Baku, Azerbaijan. On Friday, Malaika took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a photo dump from her holiday.

Her photo dump from Baku began with a stunning image of her walking out of the airport with a handbag and a suitcase while dressed comfortably for the day. Meanwhile, one of her close friends teased her and said not to fool them by showing just one suitcase. Read on to see her response.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a number of random pictures from her vacation and said the vacation was all about making memories, sightseeing, food, and shopping. She wrote in the caption, "Day 1 #baku photo dump ….. my kinda perfect day @azerbaijanairlinesindia #makinmemories #sightseeing #food #shopping."

In the pictures, Malaika can be seen exuding her impeccable style and grace and having a blast with her friends in the country. Reacting to her first picture, her fashion designer friend Rick Roy commented, "Dnt try to fool us by showing us 1 LIL SUITCASE how many trunks in total did u carry ..tell the truth." To that, she replied by saying, "you know me. I travel very light."

Malaika, who is a prominent personality in the realms of fitness and fashion, has consistently been an inspiration for many with her unwavering commitment to a healthy lifestyle and impeccable fashion choices. She captivates her audience with engaging social media posts, leaving them craving for more and keenly anticipating the next look into her glamorous life.