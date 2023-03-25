Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor strolled in style on the red carpet at an award gala held in Mumbai on Friday evening. The duo posed before the paparazzi together before entering the event, which was attended by many well-known Bollywood figures. While Malaika chose a form-fitting black, backless gown with few accessories, Arjun wore a black t-shirt with a red shiny blazer and matching trousers.

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account shared a video of Malaika and Arjun, where they could be seen posing together on the red carpet. As soon as the video was posted, many social media users commented on the couple's fashionable avatar, and some questioned why Malaika was struggling so hard to hold her breath while wearing an uncomfortable dress.

A social media user commented, "She's holding her breath." Another commented, "She's not even breathing let her go." While another asked, "Why is she trying to draw her tummy real hard?" A fan wrote, "Power couple! Love these two." Another wrote, "Log troll karte hai par feeling koi Nahi samajhta Pyar to pyar hota hai beautiful couple."

Malaika and Arjun have been together for a very long time and made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. The divorce between Malaika and Arbaaz Khan was finalized in 2017. Both continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan, who is currently dating Italian model-dancer Giorgia Andriani. The last time we saw Malaika was on her reality show Moving In With Malaika, which marked her OTT debut. The show streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Several other Bollywood celebrities, dressed to the nines, showed up at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards that were held in Mumbai yesterday. Actors including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ameesha Patel, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Kundra were spotted on the red carpet.