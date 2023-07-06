MALAIKA ARORA SPOTTED WITH MOM JOYCE AS SHE VISITS HER FATHER IN HOSPITAL

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora and her mother Joyce were recently spotted and papped in front of a hospital in Mumbai. The actor apparently paid a medical visit to her father Anil Arora, who has reportedly been hospitalized. According to reports, Malaika's father has been admitted into a hospital in Mumbai, but the reason is yet to be known.

In a video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Malaika could be seen leaving the hospital with her mother. The actor was seen helping her mom get inside the backseat of their car. Malaika has taken the front seat and soon left the hospital. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating Malaika, was not seen with them at the hospital.

Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for a long time now. The couple has been igniting the town with their love story ever since they made their relationship official. Despite the controversies that have arisen in their relationship, Arjun and Malaika have always supported each other and remained a perfect couple in the eyes of many.

Prior to this, Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan in December 1998. After several years of marriage, the two decided to part ways for reasons that are best known to them. The couple welcomed their son Arhaan Khan on November 9, 2002 and are currently co-parenting him. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malaika was last seen on the OTT show Moving In With Malaika.