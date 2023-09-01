Hyderabad: Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan is often spotted with his parents. In the last couple of weeks, Arbaaz was seen with his mother several times in Mumbai. Now on Thursday night, the mother-son duo was papped at the Mumbai airport as Malaika bid goodbye to him. The star kid had reportedly jetted off to US for studies.

Photos and videos of Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan arriving at the Mumbai Airport last night have been doing the rounds on social media. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Malaika could be seen giving her son a warm hug and bidding him goodbye before he departed.

For the airport look, Malaika chose a long black dress with a cutaway in the back. She looked stunning with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Arhaan, on the other hand, opted for a comfy look. He sported a black sweatshirt with matching track pants and a cap. The endearing moment shared by the mother-son duo is going viral on social media.

Earlier, in an interview with a webloid, Arbaaz Khan informed that his son is pursuing his studies in filmmaking at Long Island film school in the US. He went on to say that Arhaan worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998. Rumours about their separation did rounds in March 2016 and the duo officially got divorced in May 2017. The two, however, continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

