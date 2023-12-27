Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora shared a cryptic note after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's second marriage with Sshura Khan on December 24. On Wednesday, Malaika, who was married to Arbaaz for 19 years, took to her social media handle and dropped a note expressing her thoughts on the subject of love.

Taking to Instagram Story, Malaika, who is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, wrote, "Fall in love with someone who is both your safe place and your biggest adventure." It leaves us wondering about what she was referring to in the message, or if it was simply a quotation.

Malaika Arora's Instagram Story

On the evening of December 24, Malaika joined her friends and family to celebrate Christmas and marked the occasion by sharing several inside pictures on Instagram. On the same day, Malaika's ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, tied the knot with makeup artist Shura Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz's son, Arhaan, who attended the wedding, later joined his mother for a relaxed Christmas celebration.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun had been dating for a few years before making their relationship official in 2019. While Arjun is 38 years old, Malaika recently turned 50. In the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, Arjun addressed the periodic issue of online trolling he faced due to his relationship with Malaika. He also discussed whether the significant age difference between them had any impact on their bond.

On the work front, Malaika Arora serves as a judge on the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Alongside Malaika, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi are also judges on the reality dance show.