MALAIKA ARORA GETS MOBBED AT DUBAI EVENT WATCH HOW SHE REACTS AS SECURITY PUSHES FANS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora makes heads turn every time she steps out as she never fails to wow with her fashion choices. The actor wears every outfit with style, whether it's a gown, evening wear, or exquisite ethnic wear. She was recently seen at the most glamorous real estate launch in Dubai looking absolutely captivating. However, the price you pay for being such a sensation is not an easy task. In the event, as fans surrounded her for a selfie, Malaika's security team was seen pushing them away which seemingly did not go down with the runway veteran.

In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, a group of excited fans was seen requesting selfies with Malaika. The diva did oblige her admirers with pictures but things briefly went out of hand as fans were seen being pushed by the security personnel. Malaika, however, requested the security members to not push the fans. Her gesture for fans is winning over the internet.

At the event in Dubai, Malaika was seen oozing oomph while wearing a deep-cut backless black fish-cut gown, with a silver floral print on it. The stunning diva mesmerized one and all as she walked in the evening gown with her hair open and bold lips. Social media users flocked to the comment section as soon as the pictures and videos of her from the event made their way to Instagram. A user commented, "Omg.. Mam.. U look. .. So so... Stunning in a black.. ❤️.. Outfit.. 😍." Another commented, "Gorgeous lady 😍🔥."

A few days ago, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor jetted off for a brief holiday and shared pictures of their vacation. On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen with Guru Randhawa in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal. She was also seen in Moving In With Malaika, a show that gave fans an exclusive insight into her personal life. The show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In the show, Malaika did talk about dating a younger man.