Mumbai: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora surprised fans on Sunday by sharing a semi-naked picture of her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The black-and-white image shows Arjun stretching out his arms on a couch. Sharing the picture on her social media handle, she wrote "My very own lazy boy," adding the hashtag "iykyk".

In no time, the picture went viral and garnered netizens' reactions. "Hahaha what," a social media user commented. "He is a thirst trap," a fan commented. However, when the image eventually found its way to Reddit a few hours later, several people voiced their disgust with it. Many others said they wished to "unsee" it. A Reddit user commented, "I don't pay my internet bills for this". Another wrote, "My eyes are ruined forever now." One more user wrote, "This is just so crass! Why would you post this!?!?"

Malaika Arora drops semi-nude pic of Arjun Kapoor

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Also read: Malaika Arora steps out with Arhaan Khan, netizens drool over her 'handsome' son

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. (With agency inputs)