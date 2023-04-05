Hyderabad: Runway veteran Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are together for a couple of years now and are seemingly ready to take the plunge. The couple braved insensitive trolls and criticism for long after they made the hush-hush romance official in 2019. From the age gap to Arjun's past with Arbaaz Khan's sister Arpita Khan, their relationship has seemingly navigated through a maze of issues. Leaving the past and the troubles that they faced behind, Malaika is now looking forward to 'setting up a home with Arjun.'

The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur has opened up about marrying Arjun in a magazine interview. The 49-year-old said the age is 'never an issue' between them as Arjun according to her is an old soul. She gushed about Arjun and the qualities that she likes the most in him, Malaika said that he is liberated and extremely caring. When asked about wedding plans, Malaika said she does think about it as she still believes in the institution of marriage, love, and companionship. Malaika can't answer when she will be walking down the aisle again but she will certainly as a failed marriage has not left her cynical.

Malaika also spoke about her business dreams and she has no plans to slow down at least for the next thirty years. She aims to explore multiple ventures while continuing to nurture her love for travel. In the middle of all of that, Malaika "would love to set up a home with Arjun." The diva said that they both are ready to take their relationship to the next level "because I think we both are ready for it."