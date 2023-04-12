MALAIKA ARORA BRUTALLY TROLLED FOR PICTURES WITH GURU RANDHAWA PATA NAHI MUNNI KAB TAK BADNAM HOTE RHEGI

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora jazzed up Guru Randhawa's latest song Tera Ki Khayal with her killer dance moves. The song which was released last week has garnered over 12 million views on T-Series' YouTube channel. While Tera Kya Khayal is being lapped up by the audience, Malaika is facing the wrath of social media over her latest pictures from the song with Guru.

On Wednesday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from Tera Ki Khayal. The gorgeous diva is seen striking stunning poses with Guru in the pictures. Sharing the pictures Malaika wrote, "Photo dump ….. @gururandhawa #terakikhayal #Tkk❤️," on Instagram.

Soon after she shared the post, keyboard warriors launched a trolling attack on the 49-year-old diva. From age-shaming to taking a dig at her dance numbers, Netizens are mercilessly trolling Malaika on social media. Commenting on Malaika's latest post a user wrote, "Pata nahi ye munni kab tak badnam hote rhegi😂," while another said, "This is the perfect example of why rab ne bana di jodi."

On the other hand, fans of the runway star are defending her on Instagram saying, "Guru x malaika❤️🔥." A fan said, "Your moves in the song 😍😍," while another chimed in "You are Stunning ❤️❤️."

Tera Ki Khayal is the seventh song to be out from Guru's album Man of the Moon. Composed by Sanjoy with video direction by Bosco Leslie Martis, Tera Ki Khayal is penned by Guru Randhawa and Royal Maan. Earlier, Guru had released Moon Rise which featured him with Shehnaaz Gill.