MALAIKA ARORA BEAMS WITH JOY AS SHE WRAPS UP 2023 WITH HER FOREVER

Hyderabad: As 2023 comes to an end, celebrities are flooding their feeds with recaps of the year gone by and aspirations for 2024. Among these posts, Malaika Arora shared a heartwarming photo with her son, Arhaan Khan, marking the conclusion of 2023 with beaming smiles. Known for her dedication to fitness, impeccable fashion sense, and her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora extends beyond her glamorous image as she cherishes her role as a devoted mother to her 21-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, from her previous marriage to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

In a recent touching moment, the veteran runway star shared an endearing picture displaying the affectionate bond she shares with Arhaan. Capturing a snapshot of pure joy on Christmas, the charming image featured Arhaan wearing a Santa Claus hat while the mother-son duo radiated happiness. Accompanied by a poignant caption, Malaika encapsulated her feelings, "As this year comes to an end… my forever #mybabyboy#mybestfriend#mysupportsystem."

Malaika's post attracted numerous comments, with users expressing admiration for the heartwarming connection between mother and son. Celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Pulkit Samrat, Seema Khan Sajdeh, and Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, conveyed their affection through heartfelt emojis.

Rising to stardom after her iconic dance atop a moving train in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se, Malaika has graced the industry with several energetic tracks like Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Pandeyjee Seeti, among others.