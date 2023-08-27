Hyderabad: Bollywood couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, have put an end to speculation about their split as they were recently spotted on a romantic lunch date together in Mumbai. The duo's appearance outside a Mumbai restaurant was marked by their impeccable style, dispelling rumors of a breakup after a five-year relationship.

Malaika and Arjun's latest outing on Sunday came amid reports that their romantic journey had reached its end. Interestingly, Malaika had reportedly unfollowed several members of Arjun's family on Instagram, including his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and even his father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Malaika exuded elegance in an all-white ensemble, sporting a schiffli white shirt matched with lacy white shorts. Completing her look with a luxury handbag and black sunglasses, she showcased her fashion-forward sense. Although the couple refrained from posing for photographers, Arjun seemed cheerful as he interacted with them before leaving the venue. Both Arjun and Malaika departed in the same car, adding to the air of togetherness.

Earlier, a Reddit user pointed out that Malaika had unfollowed Arjun's family members on Instagram, which fueled rumors further. While she continued to follow Arjun and his relatives Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, her decision to unfollow others hinted at a potential family-related issue.

The rumor mill started churning when Arjun shared a solo travel picture with a cryptic caption about making weekends longer, causing fans to speculate about their relationship status. Lately, Malaika has been seen attending events and parties on her own.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship became public in 2019, and they became a favorite among fans with their public appearances. The couple walked hand-in-hand during India's Got Talent and shared endearing moments at the Lakme Fashion Week. On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika posted a heartfelt message accompanied by a picture of them holding hands, describing him as "crazy, insanely funny" and "amazing."

In the past, the couple embarked on a vacation to Berlin, Salzburg, and Frankfurt, joined by Boney Kapoor. Their breathtaking pictures against picturesque backdrops captivated everyone's attention. Prior to her relationship with Arjun, Malaika was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan; they divorced in 2017 but continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

READ | Did Arjun Kapoor just deny breakup rumours with Malaika Arora with cryptic post?