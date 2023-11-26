Hyderabad: Fans of Prabhas are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The buzz surrounding the movie signifies its potential to jazz up Prabhas' career, which has seen a few setbacks in recent times. While the much-awaited Salaar trailer is yet to be revealed, the producers have shared exciting news for Prabhas' die-hard fans.

Hombale Films, the production banner behind Salaar, has introduced an engaging promotional campaign. They've called upon fans to join the Salaar Fan Army. Through an Instagram post, the makers encouraged fans to use the Salaar filter, take a selfie, and submit their details on the website https://www.salaar.army. Participants stand a chance to be featured on Hombale Films' YouTube channel and receive discounts on merchandise. These benefits are limited to the first 100 fans who participate.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, renowned for his work on KGF, Salaar is touted to be an action-packed experience. Shot in various locations including India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, this pan-Indian film will hit screens in five languages. The teaser, unveiled by Hombale Films on July 6, hinted at an intense gangster narrative. Aside from Prabhas, the movie features Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.

Salaar is set for a box office showdown with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on December 22. Initially scheduled for a September 28 release, Salaar has been postponed. This marks the second time Hombale Films finds itself in a clash with a Shah Rukh Khan film, following the 2018 battle between Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 and Shah Rukh’s Zero, where the former emerged victorious.