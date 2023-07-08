MAKERS SHARE UPDATE ON TRAILER LAUNCH OF PRABHAS STARRER SALAAR PART 1 CEASEFIRE

Hyderabad: The makers of the Prashanth Neel directorial action-extravaganza 'Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire' dropped the much-awaited teaser of the movie recently on Thursday. The teaser broke many records after its launch and crossed more than 90 Million views within 24 hours of its release, and has crossed 100 Million views on YouTube. After the overwhelming response from fans to the teaser launch, the makers decided to share another update about the film and its trailer launch.

While sharing the update on Instagram, the makers captioned the post "100 Million Views and we're feeling dino-mite! Thank you all for being part of this incredible milestone. Your support means the world to us 🙏🏻 #SalaarTeaser100MViews". They shared in the update "OVERWHELMED WITH GRATITUDE! WE ARE IMMENSELY GRATEFUL FOR THE OVERFLOWING LOVE AND SUPPORT WE HAVE RECEIVED FROM EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU, FOR BEING AN INTEGRAL PART OF THE SALAAR REVOLUTION, AN EMBLEM OF INDIAN CINEMA'S PROWESS.

They added "A RESOUNDING APPLAUSE TO OUR AMAZING FANS AND VIEWERS FOR PROPELLING THE INDIAN FILM SALAAR TEASER BEYOND 100 MILLION VIEWS! YOUR UNWAVERING SUPPORT FUELS OUR PASSION AND DRIVES US TO DELIVER SOMETHING TRULY EXTRAORDINARY." The makers also revealed that the trailer for the Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire will be out at the end of August, and promised to showcase the "Grandeur of Indian Cinema" through the trailer.

"MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE END OF AUGUST, AS WE PREPARE TO UNLEASH THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED TRAILER THAT WILL SHOWCASE THE GRANDEUR OF INDIAN CINEMA. GET READY FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE, AS BIG THINGS AWAIT YOU. STAY TUNED FOR MORE UPDATES AND BE PREPARED TO WITNESS THE MAGNIFICENCE THAT AWAITS. TOGETHER, LET'S CONTINUE THIS EXHILARATING JOURNEY, CREATING HISTORY AND CELEBRATING THE POWER OF INDIAN CINEMA. #SALAARREVOLUTION #100MILLIONVIEWS", read the post shared by Hombale Films.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire is helmed by director Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The movie will hit the big screens on September 28, in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages.

