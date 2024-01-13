MAKERS OF TEJA SAJJA STARRER HANUMAN FILES COMPLAINT WITH TFPC FOR NOT SCREENING FILM

Hyderabad: The recently released Telugu film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer, hit the theatres on Friday. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the movie generated a good buzz after special premiers were held on Thursday night.

Although the flick performed well at the box office on its release day, the makers filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC), claiming unfair practices by certain theaters.

According to a statement released by TFPC, Mythri Movies Distributors LLP (the distributor) had made an agreement with some theaters in Telangana to start screening HanuMan on January 12. However, some theaters failed to fulfill the agreement by not showing the movie. Consequently, the distributor and producer, Niranjan Reddy, filed a complaint with TFPC.

The statement by TFPC directed the theaters to immediately start screening the film and cover the losses suffered by the makers so far. It stated that the theaters have not screened the movie HanuMan as agreed upon, causing significant losses to the distributors and producers. Therefore, the TFPC mentioned that these theaters must show the movie HanuMan immediately and compensate for the losses incurred thus far.