Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' unveils merchandise ahead of its Comic-Con launch
Published: 18 minutes ago
Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' unveils merchandise ahead of its Comic-Con launch
Published: 18 minutes ago
Mumbai: The makers of the highly anticipated film 'Project K,' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, on Saturday released the official limited edition exclusive-free merchandise of the film, ahead of its launch at the Comic-Con.The film's exclusive footage is scheduled to be unveiled in the presence of the film's cast at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con 2023.
-
The First Drop is here!— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 8, 2023
Grab Free Limited Merch of #ProjectK now.
🔗 https://t.co/0rC0ez8o2N
#WhatisProjectK pic.twitter.com/9veSbklQoP
Adding to the excitement surrounding the film, fans are eager to learn more about the mysterious 'Project K'. Responding to their curiosity, the film's lead star Big B took to his social media account and wrote, "What is #ProjectK? The world wants to know! Follow the link and come KLOSER…"Produced by C Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across various locations. It also marks Deepika’s debut in the Telugu film industry.
Also read: 'What is Project K?' Get ready for a closer look at Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer
Tollywood director Nag Ashwin, who earlier directed Natural Nani starrer 'Evade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati' for which Keerty Suresh won the national award. Project K, which is being produced under the Vyjanthi banner, is a well-known banner, as the producer Aswani Dutt produced many blockbuster films in Telugu with all the top stars, including NTR, ANR, Shoban Babu, Krishna and Krishnamraju, Chiranjeevi, Nargarjuna, Venkatesh and Balakrishna. He also made films with this generation's stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.
-
T 4698 - I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema , ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol , Prabhas ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2023
Thank you all .. and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me ..… https://t.co/7c5vbQ0i5I
Project K has been hogging the limelight for the right reasons for its star cast and storyline. Similarly, the casting of living legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan added more appeal to the film. Interestingly, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. (With agency inputs)