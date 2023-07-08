MAKERS OF PRABHAS STARRER PROJECT K UNVEILS MERCHANDISE AHEAD OF ITS COMIC CON LAUNCH

Mumbai: The makers of the highly anticipated film 'Project K,' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, on Saturday released the official limited edition exclusive-free merchandise of the film, ahead of its launch at the Comic-Con.The film's exclusive footage is scheduled to be unveiled in the presence of the film's cast at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the film, fans are eager to learn more about the mysterious 'Project K'. Responding to their curiosity, the film's lead star Big B took to his social media account and wrote, "What is #ProjectK? The world wants to know! Follow the link and come KLOSER…"Produced by C Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across various locations. It also marks Deepika’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Tollywood director Nag Ashwin, who earlier directed Natural Nani starrer 'Evade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati' for which Keerty Suresh won the national award. Project K, which is being produced under the Vyjanthi banner, is a well-known banner, as the producer Aswani Dutt produced many blockbuster films in Telugu with all the top stars, including NTR, ANR, Shoban Babu, Krishna and Krishnamraju, Chiranjeevi, Nargarjuna, Venkatesh and Balakrishna. He also made films with this generation's stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Project K has been hogging the limelight for the right reasons for its star cast and storyline. Similarly, the casting of living legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan added more appeal to the film. Interestingly, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. (With agency inputs)