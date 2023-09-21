MAKERS OF PRABHAS STARRER KALKI 2898 AD ISSUE PUBLIC WARNING OVER COPYRIGHT ISSUES AMID LEAKS

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin is one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. Recently, pictures of Prabhas taken on the sets of this movie were leaked on social media and widely circulated. The production company, Vyjayanthi Movies, has since released a statement on social media regarding the film's copyright protections. They further stated that it is prohibited and unlawful to share any aspect of the film.

The film's producers have released a firm message in response to these regrettable happenings, which reads: "We would like to make it known to everyone that the copyrights and intellectual property rights for the movie KALKI 2898 AD, including all scenes, music, footage, stills, and related materials, are solely owned by Vyjayanthi Movies."

The notice also emphasises how serious the situation is by stating that sharing any movie-related content, including scenes, images, footage, or other materials, through any channel, including social media, is illegal under the Copyright Act of 1957 and other applicable laws. and that anyone detected distributing or leaking information, news, or materials related to the movie will be prosecuted with the help of the Cyber Police.

The eagerly anticipated mytho-sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in key roles and is helmed by Nag Ashwin, recently had a significant setback. A couple of on-set photos by a few people were leaked online, which hampers the project, and understandably irritated the production staff.