MAKERS OF KALKI PAYS TRIBUTE TO MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI ON HIS BIRTHDAY BY RECREATING GANG LEADER SCENE

Hyderabad: The makers of Kalki paid tribute to Mega Star Chiranjeevi on his 68th birthday by leaking a scene from the film. It is learnt that the scene recreated from 'Gang Leader,' a superhit movie of Chiranjeevi where he wields a portable gas burner. Prabhas, too, recreated the same scene. The scene not only displays Prabhas's passion for acting, but also underscores the impact of the legendary actor Chiranjeevi's work.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, the 'Kalki 2898 AD' team posted a clip of Prabhas from the film. The makers of Kalki took to their official social media account to wish Chiranjeevi on his birthday. Nag Ashwin is wielding the megaphone of Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD', a sci-fi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin and is likely to be released in 2024.

Also read: Kalki 2898 AD: What happened to 'Adipurush' should not happen to 'Kalki'...

The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new clip of the actor from the film. Straight from the hearts and the editing room of #Kalki2898AD.Here’s wishing our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu an extraordinary birthday! Inspired by ChiruLeaks

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with wishes and love for Chiranjeevi. Several celebrities, including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mammootty and Mahesh Babu, and others wished Chiranjeevi on his birthday. It may be recalled that Kalki 2898 AD was earlier known as Project K. The film is being shot on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore.