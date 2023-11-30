Hyderabad: One of the most highly anticipated action entertainers from the Indian film industry is undoubtedly Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The fans and audience, after being captivated by the teaser and the mass posters, have been eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer. Hombale Films will finally unveil the long-awaited action-packed trailer of this blockbuster, headlined by Prabhas, tomorrow at 7:19 p.m.

Ahead of the highly anticipated trailer launch, Hombale Films has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the action-packed film. The post showcases filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the Pan India Star Prabhas on the sets of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The long wait to catch a glimpse of this thrilling action entertainer will finally come to an end tomorrow. The excitement among the masses is soaring high as they cannot wait to witness the collaboration between Prashanth Neel, the director made famous by KGF, and Prabhas, the star of Baahubali.

With the teaser receiving an overwhelming response, expectations for this film, produced by Hombale Films, are at an all-time high. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is set to redefine the action genre and establish new standards in Indian cinema. In the last four years, Prashanth Neel has emerged as a celebrated director in the Indian film industry. He has delighted the audience with two unforgettable commercial films, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, partnering with Yash. Now, he is all set to release Salaar, with Prabhas in the lead role.

Prashanth is completely dedicated to the post-production of Salaar and is determined to bring it to the big screen on December 22, 2023. Featuring Prabhas in the lead role, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. Joining Prabhas on screen are Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film also includes Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Ramachandra Raju. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, Salaar is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22 clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.