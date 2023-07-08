Hyderabad: The wait for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer is almost over. The makers on Saturday took to social media to share an update on the highly anticipated trailer of King Khan's Jawan. The announcement for Jawan trailer has come amid tremendous hype around the film on social media.

Even before its release, Jawan trailer has been trending on Twitter for the past few days. While reports of Jawan trailer being attached to Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are rife, makers hinted that the much-awaited video will be out soon. Taking to Twitter, SRK's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video with a tweet that reads: "Stay Tuned...#JawanTrailer."

Earlier this year, a supposed action sequence from Jawan did rounds of the internet and added oodles of excitement around the film. The viral clip featured Shah Rukh taking on goons with a belt while holding a cigar in his mouth. The six-second glimpse of Khan was enough for fans to go berserk on social media and repeatedly demand updates on Jawan trailer from the makers. The team is seemingly ready and may unleash Jawan trailer anytime now.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is touted to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions while adrenaline-pumping action sequences will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The upcoming film will also feature south biggies like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Jawan is slated to hit big screens on September 7.

