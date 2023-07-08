Hyderabad: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain the audience once again with his action avatar in the upcoming film 'Jawan'. The superstar kept his fans glued to their phones as he dropped the crucial announcement on Saturday about Jawan "Prevue" with the exact date and time.

"Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?...Main bhi aap hoon... (Am I a grace or a sin?...I too am you)," SRK posted on Instagram as he announced the "prevue" will be out at 10:30 am on July 10. "JawanPrevueOn10July. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," the post read. "Ready Ah?" read the viral post which garnered 1 million views in just 15 minutes after it was uploaded by SRK on Instagram.

"15 min main 1m views sirf srk fans hi kar sakte because we love you sir," a user commented on the post as it went crazily viral. Earlier in the day, the makers of 'Jawan' dropped a motion teaser featuring a walky-talky with the text 'Jawan' flashing on it and raised the fans' excitement.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment shared the video and wrote, "Stay Tuned...#JawanTrailer."

Recently SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where a user asked him when will 'Jawan' teaser will be out? To which he replied, "It's all ready getting other assets in place. Don't worry it's all in a happy place...#Jawan."

Helmed by South filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences. has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on September 7. During his popular #AskSRK session, the actor also shared his experience of working with Nayanthar, Vijay and director Atlee.

Talking about Nayanthara, the actor wrote, "She is lovely....too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan." While talking about the 'Master' actor he tweeted, "He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay."

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijat and director Atlee. Sharing his experience of working with Atlee, he said, "Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan." Apart from 'Jawan', 'King Khan' will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.