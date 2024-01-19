Main Atal Hoon X review: Netizens hail Pankaj Tripathi's performance in linear film
Published: 2 hours ago
Main Atal Hoon X review: Netizens hail Pankaj Tripathi's performance in linear film
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav, hit theatres on Friday, January 19. Early reviews for the biographical starring Pankaj Tripathi film are out now with netizens hailing Tripathi's performance in the film. The Stree actor plays the title character in the biopic based on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
-
The cinematography in #MainAtalHoonReview is exceptional, capturing the essence of Atal ji's life with precision. A visual treat that adds another layer to this cinematic marvel.— Kinjal Negi (@FanclubAlia__) January 19, 2024
-
The cinematography in #MainAtalHoonReview is exceptional, capturing the essence of Atal ji's life with precision. A visual treat that adds another layer to this cinematic marvel.— Kinjal Negi (@FanclubAlia__) January 19, 2024
-
I’m in an awe of Pankaj Tripathi. He’s setting new benchmark for all the actors out there. #MainAtalHoonReview— Anu (@Anu12q) January 19, 2024
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, netizens expressed their honest opinion of the film. Social media users were in awe of the actor's portrayal of the legendary leader. Heaping praises on the film, a user wrote: "#PankajTripathi actor par excellence." Another one wrote: "#MainAtalHoon. A must-watch for all." Talking about the film, an X user posted: "#MainAtalHoonReview won everyone's hearts. It is not easy to portray Atal Vihari Vajpayee on screen."
-
Watch #MainAtalHoon in theatres now!#PankajTripathi actor par excellence pic.twitter.com/4KLugu43Ig— Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳 (Parody) (@pb3060) January 19, 2024
-
क्या चित्रण , क्या कलाकारी और क्या अन्दाज़ । सिर्फ़ वाह , वाह और वाह। #MainAtalHoon pic.twitter.com/35TODhNFBU— Divyanshu Priyam (@DivyanshuPriyam) January 19, 2024
-
Dialogues toh ekdum se dil ko chhoo gaye! #MainATALHoon ki script Itni acchi hai aur Pankaj Tripathi has taken it to new heights!❤️#MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/7xHj7l6mJt— ocean jain (@ocjain4) January 19, 2024
Pankaj Tripathi was once again able to mesmerise cine lovers with his stellar performance. Among the many praises, a user wrote: I’m in an awe of Pankaj Tripathi. He’s setting new benchmark for all the actors out there. #MainAtalHoonReview." Another one called Main Atal Hoon Pankaj's best performance of his career to date.
-
Dialogues toh ekdum se dil ko chhoo gaye! #MainATALHoon ki script Itni acchi hai aur Pankaj Tripathi has taken it to new heights!❤️#MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/7xHj7l6mJt— ocean jain (@ocjain4) January 19, 2024
-
Pankaj Tripathi ka performance dekhke lag raha hai jaise Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji hi screen pe hai…#MainATALHoon is here to win your hearts.🫡#MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/ZC7b8LAT1G— Desi Thug (@desi_thug1) January 19, 2024
-
#MainAtalHoonReview won everyone's hearts. It is not easy to portray Atal Vihari Vajpayee on screen— priya (@ipriya100) January 19, 2024
-
WINNER!💯🫡— Ankit Pandey (@AnkitPandeyIN) January 19, 2024
Main Atal Hoon has ticked all the boxes. Be it music, story telling or acting. Everything is on point. #MainAtalHoonReview
Main Atal Hoon, helmed by Ravi Jadhav, is a biographical drama about the life and political career of Vajpayee, a revered mass leader who was not only a politician, but also a poet, a gentleman, and, as the film says, "a statesman." The 137-minute film, which highlights Vajpayee's role in shaping India through some of its most difficult times, including the Kargil War with Pakistan and the Pokhran nuclear tests, attempts to explore the man behind the politician, revealing his personal struggles and relationships with family and friends, as well as his love of poetry and literature.