MAHIE GILL CONFIRMS MARRYING LONG TIME BOYFRIEND RAVI KESAR

Hyderabad Actor Mahie Gill has confirmed that she is married to actorentrepreneur Ravi Kesar Mahie and Ravi have worked together in the 2019 released series Fixerr The two are said to have tied the knot after a decadelong courtship According to reports Mahie has shifted her base to Goa The actor is currently living with her husband and daughter Veronica Gill did not reveal when she and Ravi tied the knot nonetheless she confirmed their union to a webloid For unversed in 2019 Mahie made headlines when she revealed that she has a twoandahalfyearold daughter Back then Gill had said that she passionately guards her freedom and doesn t feel the need to succumb to societal pressure to get married Though Mahie did not confirm being with Ravi she said freedom and respect are what she values in her relationship Yes we are sharing a livein relationship We are yet not married We will get married said Mahie in a throwback interview READ Frankly speaking Mahie Gill has a daughterThe actor is known for her impeccable performance in Dev D as Paro In her career spanning two decades Mahie featured in films like Gulal Saab Biwi Gangster and Dabangg She was also seen in 2022 released crime drama directed by Ritam Srivastav The actor was seen playing a politician named Saraswati Devia in the series which is spread over two seasons In 2022 Mahie also dabbled in politics in real life when she joined Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in Punjab