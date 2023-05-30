MAHI FOR THE WIN FROM RANVEER SINGH TO KEERTHY SURESH CELEBS POUR LOVE AS CSK LIFTS IPL TROPHY FOR 5TH TIME

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in the IPL Finals 2023 was a thrilling game. Rain again interrupted the game, causing a lot of suspense about what might happen. However, Chennai Super Kings eventually triumphed by 5 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja completed the game in MS Dhoni style by hitting a six and a four in the final two balls. Celebrities who love cricket also took in this game with enthusiasm, as evidenced by their social media posts. Ranveer Singh followed the game closely and tweeted in real-time as and as the game progressed.

Taking to twitter, he wrote: "RAVINDRASINH JADEJA!!!!! Oh my God, this is terrible. @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar WHAT A CONCLUSION! WHAT A CONCLUSION!! I #RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #Jaddu #IPL2023Final @IPL #ChennaiSuperKings."

Ranveer also praised Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, who finished second, writing, "Hardik's talismanic leadership @hardikpandya7. The grit and strength of this group, the @gujarat_titans. Defeated but never without valour! #AavaDe "

South actor Keerthy Suresh also tweeted glimpses of the match after CSK defeated Titans. Taking to twitter, she wrote: What a nail-biting match!!!! Jadduu just ended it with style!!! 😍Congratulations @ChennaiIPL, it’s been an exciting night!!!

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan attended the game in person as they were promoting their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. When CSK won, Vicky and Sara were jumping with joy. "MAHI FOR THE WIN!!!," Vicky wrote. "Jaddu, you're the best! How perfect! The tournament's top team was GT. Obviously, the game was the real winner. IPL 2023 and IPL Final."

Kartik Aaryan conveyed his feelings and claimed that watching this victory gave him chills.

Athiya Shetty thanked MS Dhoni and CSK as well.

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINAL!!!," Abhishek Bachchan wrote in a tweet.

Jadeja's winning stroke was also praised by Riteish Deshmukh. He commented, "Fairy tale finish @imjadeja - take a bow!!!"