Hyderabad: The New Year has finally arrived, and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has finally dropped the first picture of 2024. Taking to her social media handle on Tuesday, she shared a couple of images that showcased herself, Mahesh Babu, their two children - Gautam and Sitara, as well as one of their cousins.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Namrata wrote in the caption, "It’s a family date. The first of 2024. Love love and more love .. starting this year on a love note #gratitude #siblingsquad." In one of the images, Mahesh Babu was seen posing with Gautam, Sitara, and their cousin. The talented Maharshi actor was dressed in a tartan shirt, paired with jeans and black shoes. The second image featured Namrata, her children, and their cousin in a selfie. The final image showcased Sitara, Gautam, and their cousin.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Mahesh Babu shared an endearing photo of himself with Namrata, while wishing fans a 'Happy New Year'. Expressing his thoughts on Instagram, he wrote, "Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth. #HappyNewYear #2024." Namrata responded with a heartfelt message, mentioning, "Love you to the moon and back..and forever."