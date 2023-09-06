Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has caught the excitement surrounding the Bollywood action thriller Jawan, which has been creating a buzz across the country. As advance ticket sales for the film surge, Mahesh Babu added his support with a tweet expressing his eagerness to join the "Jawan frenzy" and watch the film with his family.

In his tweet, Mahesh Babu couldn't contain his anticipation, saying, "It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!" This gesture from the Telugu superstar underscores the widespread excitement and anticipation for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan responded promptly to Mahesh Babu's warm message, expressing his gratitude and eagerness to watch the film together. SRK wrote, "Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug." This exchange of goodwill between the two superstars has resonated deeply with fans, who are celebrating their bond on social media.

This isn't the first time that these two stars have displayed their friendship and mutual respect. Back in 2015, when Mahesh Babu was shooting for his film Brahmotsav, SRK, who happened to be in Hyderabad at the time, paid a friendly visit to the film's set.

As Shah Rukh Khan eagerly awaits the release of Jawan, Mahesh Babu is immersed in his highly-anticipated project Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film boasts a talented cast, including Sreeleela, Jagapati Babu, and Meenakshi Chaudhry, making it a much-anticipated Telugu project.

READ | 1 day to Jawan: With Rs 125 cr worldwide, SRK starrer poised to become the biggest Bollywood opener