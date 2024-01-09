Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Guntur Kaaram, starring superstar Mahesh Babu, will hit the silver screens in just a couple of days. There is immense anticipation among his fans, who are celebrating this upcoming release in full swing. Various videos showcasing the enthusiasm of his fans have surfaced on social media. On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a video of fans celebrating his film with great enthusiasm.

Namrata posted the video on her Instagram handle along with a caption that expressed love and gratitude towards the fans. She wrote, "Love, love, and more love! We love you, super fans, only more and more!" The video displayed the fans singing the film's song Dum Masala, and it was truly a sight to behold as they all sang together. Moreover, the trailer of the movie is being showcased at Sudarshan Theatre in Hyderabad, increasing the excitement around the film and leaving fans exhilarated.

The trailer, released on January 7, has garnered a staggering 40 million views on YouTube, displaying its magnetic appeal and the fervent anticipation among the audience. The trailer presents a thrilling 2 minutes and 47 seconds, featuring Mahesh Babu at his best, delivering a charismatic and impactful performance. It showcases Mahesh engaging in intense action sequences, leaving a lasting impression on the viewers.